LIVE

Rayo Vallecano - Extremadura UD

LaLiga Smartbank - 26 January 2020

LaLiga Smartbank – Follow the Football match between Rayo Vallecano and Extremadura UD live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paco Jémez or Manuel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rayo Vallecano and Extremadura UD? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rayo Vallecano vs Extremadura UD. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

