RC Deportivo
Finished
0
1
-
3
0
15:00
08/12/19
Abanca-Riazor
Real Zaragoza
LaLiga Smartbank • Day 19
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • RC Deportivo
  • Real Zaragoza
  • SuarezLinares
    87'
  • Kagawa
    84'
  • PuadoKagawa
    82'
  • Suarez
    79'
  • Suarez
    72'
  • MollejoLongo
    63'
  • IgbekemeLasure
    55'
  • Valle
    48'
  • 1/2 Time
  • RC Deportivo
  • Real Zaragoza
  • AketxeDa Silva
    45'
  • KonéValle
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • RC Deportivo
  • Real Zaragoza
  • Puado
    39'
  • Guitián
    32'
  • Gómez
    5'
avant-match

LIVE
RC Deportivo - Real Zaragoza
LaLiga Smartbank - 8 December 2019

LaLiga Smartbank – Follow the Football match between RC Deportivo and Real Zaragoza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 8 December 2019.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luis César Sampedro or Víctor Fernández? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RC Deportivo vs Real Zaragoza.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RC Deportivo vs Real Zaragoza. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
