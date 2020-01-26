LIVE

UD Almería - Elche CF

LaLiga Smartbank - 26 January 2020

LaLiga Smartbank – Follow the Football match between UD Almería and Elche CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Guti or Pacheta? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between UD Almería and Elche CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for UD Almería vs Elche CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

