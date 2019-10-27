LIVE

UD Almería - Extremadura UD

LaLiga Smartbank - 27 October 2019

LaLiga Smartbank – Follow the Football match between UD Almería and Extremadura UD live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Pedro Emanuel or Manuel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between UD Almería and Extremadura UD? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for UD Almería vs Extremadura UD. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

