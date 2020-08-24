Luis Suarez to have Barcelona contract terminated - reports

Ronald Koeman has reportedly decided Luis Suarez is not part of his plans at Barcelona and will oversee the termination of the Uruguayan's contract.

The clearing operation at Barcelona is already under way it seems, with one high profile name top of Koeman's hitlist.

Suarez's future at the Nou Camp has been cast into some doubt, along with a raft of others, as the Spanish giants lick their wounds from a disappointing campaign and, according to RAC1, the Uruguayan has been told in no uncertain terms that he has played his last game for Barca.

The report suggests that Koeman does not just plan to leave Suarez out of his first-team plans, but in fact the Dutchman wants to rip up Suarez's deal, despite the former Liverpool striker having a year left on his current contract. The next step will be a meeting with the player's lawyers to settle the move.

Suarez is currently on holiday but was informed of the decision in a "brief conversation" between the two.

