FC Barcelona has postponed its presidential election originally scheduled for January 24 due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the region of Catalonia, the Catalan government said on Friday.

The regional government, who met with Barca representatives on Friday, had extended restrictions a day earlier to fight the spread of the virus, preventing people from leaving their municipality unless for work, education or medical reasons.

Spanish Supercopa Barcelona win penalty shootout over Sociedad to reach Supercopa final YESTERDAY AT 18:17

Former president Joan Laporta, entrepreneur Victor Font and former director Toni Freixa are the final three candidates for the election, which is being held to choose a successor after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned last October.

LAPORTA: NEW MESSI CONTRACT NON-NEGOTIABLE

Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires in the summer, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain heavily linked with a move for the Argentine. But does Laporta have a plan to keep him, should he win the election?

Joan Laporta Image credit: Getty Images

transfers Haaland to Barcelona? Spain, Germany experts weigh in on latest rumours YESTERDAY AT 14:18