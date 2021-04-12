AD Alcorcón - CD Castellón

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between AD Alcorcón and CD Castellón with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Juan Antonio Anquela or Juan Carlos Garrido? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest AD Alcorcón and CD Castellón news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for AD Alcorcón and CD Castellón. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

