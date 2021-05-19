CD Tenerife - RCD Mallorca

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Tenerife and RCD Mallorca with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 19 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Luis Ramis or Luis García Plaza? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest CD Tenerife and RCD Mallorca news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for CD Tenerife and RCD Mallorca. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

