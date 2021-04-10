Real Oviedo - UD Las Palmas

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Real Oviedo and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: José Ángel Ziganda or Pepe Mel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Real Oviedo and UD Las Palmas news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Real Oviedo and UD Las Palmas. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

