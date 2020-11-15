SD Ponferradina - Málaga CF

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between SD Ponferradina and Málaga CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 15 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Bolo or Sergio Pellicer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SD Ponferradina and Málaga CF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SD Ponferradina and Málaga CF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

