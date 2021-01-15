Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Eden Hazard was low on confidence after the Belgian delivered another poor performance in his side's 2-1 defeat by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday to exit the Spanish Super Cup.

The Belgian, Real's record signing, has only scored two goals in all competitions this season and offered little in attack after failing to create much danger in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Osasuna.

Football Zidane denies Hazard injuries are being caused by mental stress 30/11/2020 AT 18:39

"He needs to recover confidence, play a great game or score a goal, just to do something different. We know what a great player he is and we need to be patient with him as he is working hard," Zidane told reporters.

We are behind him and we must give him time. The fans want to see the best version of Eden so we must be patient. We're sticking with him and he really wants to step up. But today it wasn't just Eden, we're all in this together.

'This is not a failure' - Zidane keen to move on from Super Cup defeat

Raul Garcia put the Basques in front early after an error by Lucas Vazquez before converting a penalty to double the lead.

Karim Benzema's late goal set up a tense finish but Athletic held firm to reach Sunday's final against Barcelona.

"Today we struggled in the first half, we improved in the second but it wasn't enough," added Zidane.

"We were not able to read the game well. They pressed us very well and we lost the ball a lot, which was unusual for us.

"We know there'll be a lot of external noise after this but we'll just focus on keep working hard."

Football Hazard facing another spell out with apparent injury 28/11/2020 AT 22:15