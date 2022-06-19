LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 2
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 19.06.2022
CD Tenerife
Girona FC
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD AlmeríaALM
42249981
2
Real ValladolidVLL
42249981
3
SD EibarEIB
422311880
4
UD Las PalmasLPA
4219131070
5
CD TenerifeCDT
422091369
6
Girona FCGIR
422081468
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Tenerife and Girona FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 June 2022.

