Former striker Fernando Morientes fully expects Kylian Mbappe to play for Real Madrid next season after talking to club president Florentino Perez.

Mbappe has been frequently linked with a move to the Spanish giant this summer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires, although the French club are still hopeful of being able to keep hold of the star forward.

But Morientes says Perez ”loves” Mbappe and is confident that the Real Madrid president will get his man.

“Kylian will go to Real next year. I have listened to Real and Florentino Perez a lot,” Morientes told RMC Sport.

Florentino Perez loves him, he loves Kylian because he is different. He is a player who can play many years in Madrid.

Morientes played for Madrid from 1997-2005, scoring 100 goals in all competitions.

His prediction comes after former PSG star Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed he urged Mbappe to join Madrid.

"It is true that one day he asked me and I replied, 'If I were you, I would go to Real Madrid',” Ibrahimovic told l’Equipe . "I had the opportunity to play for different teams in different countries, that's how I learned and grew up. Playing at home your entire career is easy."

