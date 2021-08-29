CD Lugo - Real Valladolid

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Lugo and Real Valladolid with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 29 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ruben Albes or Pacheta? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest CD Lugo and Real Valladolid news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for CD Lugo and Real Valladolid. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

