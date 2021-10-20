CD Lugo
Finished
0
2
-
0
0
20:00
20/10/21
Estadio Anxo Carro
UD Las Palmas
    LaLiga Smartbank • Day 11
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • CD Lugo
    • UD Las Palmas
    • Lemos
      88'
    • SeñéCuéllar
      84'
    • RamosSeoane
      83'
    • Señé
      79'
    • Curbelo
      77'
    • RamaJiménez
      75'
    • SadikuGarcia
      73'
    • Clemente
      72'
    • Maikel Mesa
      69'
    • Campabadal
      68'
    • Alende
      64'
    • ValentínIriome
      63'
    • Joselu
      60'
    • SánchezCampabadal
      46'
    • MfuluNavas
      46'
    • FerigraMaikel Mesa
      46'
    • 1st Half
    • CD Lugo
    • UD Las Palmas
    • Ramos
      43'
    • Xavi Torres
      33'
    • Cardona
      27'
    • PejiñoPeñaranda
      26'
    • VieraClemente
      14'
    • Sánchez
      7'
    • Ferigra (o.g.)
      5'
    avant-match

    CD Lugo - UD Las Palmas

