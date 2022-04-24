LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 37
Estadio Municipal de Anduva / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-mirandes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Mirandés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Advertisement
Ad

CD Mirandés - Real Valladolid

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Mirandés

Real Valladolid

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
361911668
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
36207967
3
Real ValladolidVLL
36199866
4
CD TenerifeCDT
371891063
5
Girona FCGIR
371871261
14
CD MirandésCDM
361371646
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CF Fuenlabrada
2
0
SD Ponferradina
62'
FC Cartagena
2
0
Girona FC
63'
Málaga CF
-
-
SD Eibar
17:30
AD Alcorcón
-
-
Real Oviedo
24/04

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Mirandés and Real Valladolid with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest CD Mirandés and Real Valladolid news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.