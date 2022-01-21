Rescheduled
LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 24
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 21.01.2022
CD Tenerife
Rescheduled
-
-
Real Oviedo
CD Tenerife - Real Oviedo Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

CD Tenerife

Real Oviedo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD AlmeríaUDA
23144546
2
Real ValladolidVLL
23134643
3
SD EibarEIB
23127443
4
CD TenerifeCDT
23116639
5
SD PonferradinaSDP
23108538
8
Real OviedoROV
23712433
