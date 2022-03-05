LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 30
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tenerife/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tenerife
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Advertisement
Ad

CD Tenerife - Real Valladolid Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Tenerife

Real Valladolid

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
29178459
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
29184758
3
Real ValladolidVLL
29167655
4
CD TenerifeCDT
29157752
5
SD PonferradinaSDP
29139748
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Tenerife and Real Valladolid with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest CD Tenerife and Real Valladolid news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.