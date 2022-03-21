LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 32
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 21.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tenerife/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tenerife
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-almeria/teamcenter.shtml
UD Almería
CD Tenerife - UD Almería

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

CD Tenerife

UD Almería

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
32189563
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
31185859
3
Real ValladolidVLL
32177858
4
CD TenerifeCDT
31167855
5
Girona FCGIR
321571052
