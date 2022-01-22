CF Fuenlabrada - UD Las Palmas

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CF Fuenlabrada and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 22 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sergio Pellicer or Pepe Mel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest CF Fuenlabrada and UD Las Palmas news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for CF Fuenlabrada and UD Las Palmas. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

