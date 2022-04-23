LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 37
Estadio Cartagonova / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-girona/teamcenter.shtml
Girona FC
FC Cartagena - Girona FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cartagena

Girona FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
361911668
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
36207967
3
Real ValladolidVLL
36199866
4
CD TenerifeCDT
361881062
5
Girona FCGIR
361871161
11
FC CartagenaCAR
361541749
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Cartagena and Girona FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest FC Cartagena and Girona FC news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

