LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 30
Estadio Cartagonova / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Advertisement
Ad

FC Cartagena - SD Eibar Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cartagena

SD Eibar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
29178459
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
30184858
3
Real ValladolidVLL
30168656
4
CD TenerifeCDT
30158753
5
SD PonferradinaSDP
29139748
11
FC CartagenaCAR
291241340
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Cartagena and SD Eibar with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 6 March 2022.

Catch the latest FC Cartagena and SD Eibar news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.