LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 36
Estadio Montilivi / 18.04.2022
Girona FC
Real Sociedad B
Girona FC - Real Sociedad B

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Girona FC
Real Sociedad B
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Girona FC

Real Sociedad B

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
361911668
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
36207967
3
Real ValladolidVLL
36199866
4
CD TenerifeCDT
361881062
5
Girona FCGIR
351771158
20
Real Sociedad BRSO2
357101831
Related matches

SD Huesca
1
1
Real Zaragoza
CD Tenerife
3
1
CF Fuenlabrada
Burgos CF
2
1
UD Ibiza
SD Ponferradina
3
1
CD Lugo

