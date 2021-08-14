Girona FC - SD Amorebieta

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Girona FC and SD Amorebieta with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 14 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Francisco or Íñigo Velez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Girona FC and SD Amorebieta news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Girona FC and SD Amorebieta. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

