LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 31
Estadio La Rosaleda / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Málaga CF - SD Ponferradina Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Málaga CF

SD Ponferradina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
30178559
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
30184858
3
Real ValladolidVLL
30177658
4
CD TenerifeCDT
30157852
5
SD PonferradinaSDP
301310749
16
Málaga CFMCF
30991236
