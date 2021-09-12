Real Valladolid - CD Tenerife

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Real Valladolid and CD Tenerife with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pacheta or Luis Ramis? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Real Valladolid and CD Tenerife news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Real Valladolid and CD Tenerife. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

