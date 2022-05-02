LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 38
Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla / 02.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad-b/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad B
Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad B

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
Real Sociedad B logo
Real Sociedad B
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Valladolid

Real Sociedad B

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
382111674
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
38227973
3
Real ValladolidVLL
37209869
4
CD TenerifeCDT
381991066
5
Girona FCGIR
381971264
20
Real Sociedad BRSO2
378101934
