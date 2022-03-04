LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 30
Estadio La Romareda / 04.03.2022
Real Zaragoza
Rescheduled
-
-
UD Almería
Real Zaragoza - UD Almería Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Real Zaragoza

UD Almería

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
29178459
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
29184758
3
Real ValladolidVLL
29167655
4
CD TenerifeCDT
29157752
5
SD PonferradinaSDP
29139748
15
Real ZaragozaRZA
29715736
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Real Zaragoza and UD Almería with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 4 March 2022.

Catch the latest Real Zaragoza and UD Almería news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

