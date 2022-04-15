LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 36
Municipal de Ipurua / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Advertisement
Ad

SD Eibar - UD Las Palmas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SD Eibar

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
351910667
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
35206966
3
Real ValladolidVLL
35198865
4
CD TenerifeCDT
351781059
5
Girona FCGIR
351771158
7
UD Las PalmasLPA
3514111053
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SD Amorebieta
-
-
CD Mirandés
15/04
CD Leganés
-
-
Málaga CF
16/04
Real Valladolid
-
-
UD Almería
16/04
Real Sporting
-
-
Real Oviedo
16/04

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between SD Eibar and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 15 April 2022.

Catch the latest SD Eibar and UD Las Palmas news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.