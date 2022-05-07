LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 39
Estadio El Toralin / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Completed
3
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burgos-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Burgos CF
SD Ponferradina
Burgos CF

SD Ponferradina
4-4-2
Burgos CF
5-4-1
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD AlmeríaUDA
39237976
2
SD EibarEIB
382111674
3
Real ValladolidVLL
38209969
4
CD TenerifeCDT
381991066
5
Girona FCGIR
381971264
7
SD PonferradinaSDP
3917121063
12
Burgos CFBUR
391481750
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between SD Ponferradina and Burgos CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 May 2022.

Catch the latest SD Ponferradina and Burgos CF news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

