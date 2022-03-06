LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 30
Estadio El Toralin / 06.03.2022
SD Ponferradina
Rescheduled
-
-
UD Ibiza
SD Ponferradina - UD Ibiza Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SD Ponferradina

UD Ibiza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
29178459
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
30184858
3
Real ValladolidVLL
29167655
4
CD TenerifeCDT
29157752
5
SD PonferradinaSDP
29139748
7
UD IbizaUDI
291011841
