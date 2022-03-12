LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 31
Estadio Juegos del Mediterráneo / 12.03.2022
UD Almería
Rescheduled
-
-
CD Lugo
UD Almería - CD Lugo Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

UD Almería

CD Lugo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
30178559
2
UD AlmeríaUDA
30184858
3
Real ValladolidVLL
30177658
4
CD TenerifeCDT
30157852
5
SD PonferradinaSDP
301310749
12
CD LugoLUG
30816640
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between UD Almería and CD Lugo with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 12 March 2022.

