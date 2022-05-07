LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 39
Estadio Juegos del Mediterráneo / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-almeria/teamcenter.shtml
UD Almería
Completed
3
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-amorebieta/teamcenter.shtml
SD Amorebieta
    Advertisement
    Ad

    UD Almería - SD Amorebieta

    Highlights

    UD Almería
    SD Amorebieta

    Statistics

    Lineups

    UD Almería jersey
    UD Almería
    4-2-1-3
    SD Amorebieta
    5-3-2
    UD Almería jersey
    UD Almería
    4-2-1-3
    SD Amorebieta
    5-3-2
    UD Almería logo
    UD Almería
    SD Amorebieta logo
    SD Amorebieta
    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        UD AlmeríaUDA
        		39237976
        2
        SD EibarEIB
        		382111674
        3
        Real ValladolidVLL
        		38209969
        4
        CD TenerifeCDT
        		381991066
        5
        Girona FCGIR
        		381971264
        20
        SD AmorebietaAMO
        		397161637
        Advertisement
        Ad

        Related matches

        FC Cartagena
        -
        -
        CD Leganés
        13:00
        SD Eibar
        -
        -
        Real Valladolid
        15:00
        UD Ibiza
        -
        -
        CD Lugo
        17:15
        Real Zaragoza
        -
        -
        AD Alcorcón
        17:15

        Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between UD Almería and SD Amorebieta with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 7 May 2022.

        Catch the latest UD Almería and SD Amorebieta news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

        Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

        Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.