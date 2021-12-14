Toni Kroos believes his Real Madrid side being drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League represents "the toughest draw we could have faced".

Kroos - a four-time winner of the competition - is nonetheless bullish about his team's prospects particularly as they are currently on such a strong run of form, winning 12 of their last 13 games.

"It's a very interesting opponent for the next round.

"I think the toughest that we could have faced from the five possible opponents.

"We are looking forward to these games, a lot of quality on the pitch.

"Let's see what happens, but in the end, we are Real Madrid and we always look forward to these kinds of games with a lot of confidence to reach the quarterfinals.

"I think the most important now is to forget this because we are doing extremely well at the moment in the league and there are a lot of games before we play the Champions League.

"The most important thing is to keep going with the next two games before Christmas. To keep winning all the points, to get closer to our goals at the end of the season [which is] to win the title.

"That's the most important, we focus on this and the Champions League when it's time."

Kroos has been experiencing his own upturn in form over recent weeks.

The German international hasn’t quite purred to the level of fellow Real midfielder Luka Modric, but he has nonetheless been a vital cog in a team that seems to be rediscovering its verve.

A big factor for Kroos has been the return of boss Carlo Ancelotti, who the 31-year-old has admitted understands him better than most.

With the likes of forwards Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior flourishing in front of Kroos, the encounter with PSG shouldn’t be short on entertainment.

It won’t be short of subplots either.

Kylian Mbappe will face a club that has coveted him incessantly over recent years, Sergio Ramos will return to his home for so many years in the second leg, and that match will also signal a return to the stadium where Lionel Messi made so many headlines during his time at Barcelona.

