LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 37
Estadio Juegos del Mediterráneo / 25.04.2022
UD Almería
Not started
-
-
Real Sporting
UD Almería - Real Sporting

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Almería
Real Sporting
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

UD Almería

Real Sporting

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
372011671
2
Real ValladolidVLL
37209869
3
UD AlmeríaUDA
36207967
4
CD TenerifeCDT
371891063
5
Girona FCGIR
371871261
17
Real SportingRSG
3610111541
