Albacete Balompié - CD Tenerife

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 9
Estadio Carlos Belmonte / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albacete/teamcenter.shtml
Albacete Balompié
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tenerife/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tenerife
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albacete Balompié logo
Albacete Balompié
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Albacete Balompié

CD Tenerife

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
853018
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
851216
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
SD EibarEIB
842214
6
Albacete BalompiéABP
842214
15
CD TenerifeCDT
82339
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

UD Las Palmas
0
0
UD Ibiza
1'
SD Huesca
0
0
CD Lugo
3'
Burgos CF
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
20:00
FC Cartagena
-
-
CD Leganés
09/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Albacete Balompié and CD Tenerife with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Albacete Balompié and CD Tenerife news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.