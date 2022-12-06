Albacete Balompié - Real Zaragoza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 19
Estadio Carlos Belmonte / 06.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albacete/teamcenter.shtml
Albacete Balompié
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albacete Balompié logo
Albacete Balompié
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Albacete Balompié

Real Zaragoza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1897234
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1897234
3
Burgos CFBUR
1888232
4
Levante UDLUD
1887331
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1894531
10
Albacete BalompiéABP
1867525
15
Real ZaragozaRZA
1856721
