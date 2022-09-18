Albacete Balompié - SD Ponferradina

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 6
Estadio Carlos Belmonte / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albacete/teamcenter.shtml
Albacete Balompié
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albacete Balompié logo
Albacete Balompié
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Albacete Balompié

SD Ponferradina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
640212
2
FC CartagenaCAR
640212
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
532011
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
532011
5
SD EibarEIB
631210
6
Albacete BalompiéABP
531110
17
SD PonferradinaSDP
52036
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Real Zaragoza
0
0
Real Sporting
48'
CD Leganés
-
-
Burgos CF
18/09
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
SD Huesca
18/09
Racing Santander
-
-
UD Las Palmas
18/09

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Albacete Balompié and SD Ponferradina with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Albacete Balompié and SD Ponferradina news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.