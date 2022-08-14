Burgos CF - Málaga CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 1
Estadio El Plantío / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burgos-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Burgos CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Burgos CF

Málaga CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
11003
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
11003
3
CD MirandésCDM
10101
3
Real SportingRSG
10101
5
Levante UDLUD
10101
7
Burgos CFBUR
00000
7
Málaga CFMCF
00000
