CD Leganés - Burgos CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 6
Estadio Municipal de Butarque / 18.09.2022
CD Leganés
Not started
-
-
Burgos CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Leganés

Burgos CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC CartagenaCAR
640212
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
532011
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
532011
4
SD EibarEIB
531110
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
531110
8
Burgos CFBUR
52309
19
CD LeganésLEG
51043
