CD Leganés - CD Mirandés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 19
Estadio Municipal de Butarque / 06.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-mirandes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Mirandés
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CD Leganés

CD Mirandés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1897234
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1897234
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
Levante UDLUD
1887331
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1894531
9
CD LeganésLEG
1874725
17
CD MirandésCDM
1847719
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Real Oviedo
-
-
UD Las Palmas
06/12
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Real Zaragoza
06/12
FC Cartagena
-
-
Villarreal CF B
07/12
SD Huesca
-
-
FC Andorra
07/12

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Leganés and CD Mirandés with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 December 2022.

Catch the latest CD Leganés and CD Mirandés news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.