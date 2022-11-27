CD Leganés - Granada CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 17
Estadio Municipal de Butarque / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Leganés

Granada CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1797134
2
Burgos CFBUR
1686230
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1677228
4
Levante UDLUD
1676327
5
SD EibarEIB
1676327
6
Granada CFGRA
1674525
13
CD LeganésLEG
1663721
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Málaga CF
1
0
SD Ponferradina
75'
Deportivo Alavés
1
0
Villarreal CF B
75'
Real Oviedo
-
-
CD Mirandés
17:30
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Racing Santander
17:30

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Leganés and Granada CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 November 2022.

Catch the latest CD Leganés and Granada CF news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.