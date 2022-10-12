CD Leganés - Málaga CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
Estadio Municipal de Butarque / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Leganés

Málaga CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
953118
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
951316
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
Burgos CFBUR
936015
20
CD LeganésLEG
92167
22
Málaga CFMCF
91356
