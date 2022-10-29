CD Leganés - Racing Santander

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 13
Estadio Municipal de Butarque / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
Racing Santander logo
Racing Santander jersey
Racing Santander
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Leganés

Racing Santander

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1275026
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1265123
3
Burgos CFBUR
1256121
4
Granada CFGRA
1262420
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1262420
14
CD LeganésLEG
1241713
16
Racing SantanderRAC
1234513
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CD Tenerife
-
-
Real Zaragoza
20:00
FC Andorra
-
-
SD Ponferradina
29/10
SD Huesca
-
-
UD Las Palmas
29/10
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Real Oviedo
29/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Leganés and Racing Santander with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest CD Leganés and Racing Santander news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.