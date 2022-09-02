CD Leganés - SD Eibar

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 4
Estadio Municipal de Butarque / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Leganés

SD Eibar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
33009
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
32107
3
SD EibarEIB
32107
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
32107
21
CD LeganésLEG
30030
