CD Leganés - SD Ponferradina

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadio Municipal de Butarque / 05.11.2022
CD Leganés
Not started
SD Ponferradina
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Leganés

SD Ponferradina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
Burgos CFBUR
1476127
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
13
CD LeganésLEG
1452717
15
SD PonferradinaSDP
1444616
