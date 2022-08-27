CD Lugo - CD Leganés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 3
Estadio Anxo Carro / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-lugo/teamcenter.shtml
CD Lugo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Lugo

CD Leganés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
2
Granada CFGRA
22006
3
SD PonferradinaSDP
22006
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
5
UD Las PalmasLPA
21104
15
CD LugoLUG
20111
19
CD LeganésLEG
20020
Related matches

Albacete Balompié
1
0
SD Huesca
37'
FC Cartagena
-
-
Real Zaragoza
21:00
Real Sporting
-
-
Burgos CF
27/08
CD Mirandés
-
-
Málaga CF
27/08

