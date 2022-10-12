CD Lugo - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
Estadio Anxo Carro / 12.10.2022
CD Lugo
Not started
-
-
UD Las Palmas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Lugo

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
953118
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
951316
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
Burgos CFBUR
936015
18
CD LugoLUG
92349
