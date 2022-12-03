CD Mirandés - Albacete Balompié

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 18
Estadio Municipal de Anduva / 03.12.2022
CD Mirandés
Not started
-
-
Albacete Balompié
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
Albacete Balompié logo
Albacete Balompié
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Mirandés

Albacete Balompié

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1797134
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1787231
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
Levante UDLUD
1777328
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1784528
9
Albacete BalompiéABP
1767425
19
CD MirandésCDM
1737716
