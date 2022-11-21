CD Mirandés - FC Cartagena

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Estadio Municipal de Anduva / 21.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-mirandes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Mirandés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Mirandés

FC Cartagena

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1687131
2
Burgos CFBUR
1686230
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1677228
4
Levante UDLUD
1676327
5
SD EibarEIB
1676327
7
FC CartagenaCAR
1574425
20
CD MirandésCDM
1527613
Related matches

Levante UD
0
0
UD Las Palmas
1'
Racing Santander
0
1
Burgos CF
SD Eibar
0
0
Deportivo Alavés
FC Andorra
4
0
CD Lugo

